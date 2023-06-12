MILLSBORO, Del. - Dinora Calderón is a pancreatic cancer survivor who, after being cancer free, didn't receive medical care for years.
"For the same fear that every time I went to the hospital, the bills were $7,000, $10,000. I did payment agreements, and I have paid them, but it is difficult because that is every year that you have to do it," Calderón said.
During a visit with Family Nurse Practitioner Ana Vargas, Calderón learned about a program called Screening for Life which provides payment for cancer screening tests to qualified Delaware adults.
"So, she submitted the application, and she was approved. She was approved to have her screenings, and after more than five years without having the pap smears, without having a mammogram, she was able to see us and have the annual exam visit," Vargas said.
Calderón was the first beneficiary of Screening for Life at I&O Healthcare.
"For me, that is a gift, to be treated and see that there are services in the community about medical examination once a year where we can detect all those severe illnesses," Calderón said.
Vargas urges people to seek help.
"Schedule your annual exam. Don't wait for the body to give you signs that something is wrong. Just prevention is key, and go on, schedule your physical exam, your annual wellness exam," Vargas said.
To learn if you are eligible for Screening for Life, click here. If you qualify, you can enroll by calling 302-744-1040.