DELAWARE- Less than a quarter of Delaware high schoolers are proficient in math. That's according to new test scores released by the Delaware Department of Education.
Delaware's Secretary of Education blames the lingering pandemic for the low scores, saying recovery doesn't happen overnight.
Across Delaware, math and science scores were the lowest across the state for all grade levels. Only 30% of students grades 3-8 are proficient in math, and just 245 of high schoolers. 20% of 5th graders, 17% of 8th graders, and 26% of high schoolers tested proficient in science. SAT scores have slowly been dropping with just 29% math proficiency in 2017, and 28 percent in 2018 and 2019.
"We really need to understand this is not a crisis of schools. It's a crisis that belongs to all of us," said Laurisa Schutt with First State Educate.
Head of Sussex Academy, Eric Anderson, says he believes a lot of the test data is determined by what access students have at home. Every student at Sussex Academy has a laptop provided by the school, which he says made virtual learning easier. In Sussex Academy's case, some scores actually increased.
For the 2019-2020 school year the US department of education waived student assessment requirements because of so many COVID related absences and because attendance for standardized testing dropped so drastically.
"You saw he pre pandemic levels we were already sort of on a decline. So this is not just the pandemic. What the pandemic has done is put a knife into utter exhaustion of how the schools function," said Schutt.