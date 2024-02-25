Delaware Superior Court strikes down early and permanent absentee voting laws

DELAWARE- Delaware's Superior Court has struck down laws to expand early voting and permanent absentee voting in the first state.
In 2022, the state's GOP Chair, Jane Brady, argued the new legislation violated Delaware's constitution, which states voting must happen on a specific day.
"I'm concerned that a proper enforcement of the law as to general elections, the general assembly might not pass rules and laws that make the other two kinds of elections also follow the constitution," Brady said.
This weekend, a number of democratic politicians spoke out against the court's ruling on Friday, February 23rd, 2024, saying early and absentee votes lets more people access the ballot box.
Gubernatorial candidate Matt Meyer stated in a recent press release, “This decision undermines fundamental principles of democracy." Meyer continued, "this creates unnecessary obstacles for countless Delawareans, denying them their democratic rights."
Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester stated, “Free, fair, and more accessible elections make a stronger democracy, and I will stop at nothing to protect it."
Delaware's presidential primary is scheduled for April 2nd, and the state primary is September 10th.