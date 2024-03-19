GEORGETOWN, Del. — In a historic move, the Delaware Supreme Court convened oral arguments in Sussex County for the first time on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, as part of an initiative aimed at enhancing community outreach, particularly to high school students.
All five justices of the state's highest court gathered at Delaware Technical Community College's Owens Campus in the Arts and Science Center. Joining them were high school students from the Academic Challenge Program, a collaborative effort between Delaware Tech and Sussex County school districts, along with students from Delaware Tech's criminal justice, human services, and legal studies programs. The court heard arguments in two cases—one criminal and one civil—followed by a Q&A session with the students.
Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr., expressed his delight at the opportunity, stating, "We were delighted to hold Supreme Court arguments for the first time in Sussex County. I hope we were able to show Delaware students how the court operates and answer a few of their questions. My hope is that this program inspired the students to consider a legal career to follow in our footsteps and to serve the citizens of Delaware." He also extended gratitude to Delaware Tech for hosting the court.
Delaware Tech President Mark Brainard echoed appreciation, saying, "We are grateful that the Supreme Court came to our campus to allow our students the opportunity to witness such an important function of our democracy."
The event marks the fulfillment of one of the recommendations outlined in the Supreme Court-commissioned Strategic Plan on Improving Diversity in the Delaware Bench and Bar, released in January 2022. This recommendation, among seven others in the plan's section on enhancing court visibility and outreach to pre-college students, aims to bridge gaps between the legal system and educational institutions. Additionally, efforts have been made to collaborate with the Delaware Law-Related Education Center to develop a civics curriculum for Delaware public schools from grades K-12.
This visit to Sussex County follows closely on the heels of another milestone achievement from the Strategic Plan—increasing the frequency of the Delaware Bar Exam administration from once to twice a year. Traditionally held only in July, this year saw the introduction of an additional administration in February.
A comprehensive report updating the community on the progress of fulfilling recommendations from the 2022 Strategic Plan is expected to be released in the coming weeks.