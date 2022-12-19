Delaware's two voting laws (Universal Mail Voting and Same-Day Registration) that were passed this year by the General Assembly and signed by Governor John Carney have been ruled unconstitutional by the State Supreme Court.
This was in response to a lawsuit filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation. In the ruling issued on Friday, Justice Gary Traynor said in upholding an October ruling, "The Vote-by-Mail Statute runs counter to a time-honored understanding shared by our courts."
Same-day Voter registration was upheld by a Court of Chancery in September. But on Friday, that decision was reversed. In the ruling's Conclusion paragraph, the explanation was given, "Same-Day Registration Statute violate the Constitution’s relevant provisions and thus cannot stand. The changes to our election regime embodied in the challenged statutes must be effected, if at all, by constitutional amendment."
