Delaware takes action to address housing crisis with new legislation

DELAWARE- In Delaware, many families are finding it increasingly difficult to secure affordable and safe housing due to shortages in available properties, rising costs, and various systemic hurdles. However, a new legislative initiative led by Sen. Russell Huxtable may offer some much-needed relief. Introduced on Thursday, The Housing Agenda comprises a bipartisan package of seven bills aimed at mitigating the state's housing issues.
The initiative seeks to promote both public and private sector investment in new housing, enhance state programs that aid families in maintaining their residences, and foster higher density residential developments in urban areas. Sen. Huxtable, who has extensive experience in affordable housing, highlighted that Delaware's housing crisis encompasses a range of complex challenges, from zoning and taxation to economic development and infrastructure. He stressed the need for more affordable housing units to accommodate the state's families.
The Housing Agenda has garnered support from Housing Alliance Delaware, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing homelessness and affordable housing needs. Rachel Stucker, the executive director, praised the legislation for its potential to reduce regulatory barriers, support existing housing programs, and provide additional funding for affordable housing development.
Key components of the legislative package include:
- Senate Bill 22: Introduces state incentives for workforce housing development, offering grants to qualified housing projects, particularly in high-density areas.
- Senate Bill 23: Mandates local ordinances to allow at least one accessory dwelling unit per single-family home, increasing the housing supply.
- Senate Bill 25: Aims to reduce the cost of new affordable housing by exempting certain units from the state’s 2% improvement tax.
- Senate Bill 244: Enables counties to use lodging tax revenues for affordable housing programs.
- Senate Bill 245: Extends key programs aimed at preventing foreclosure and providing mortgage mediation.
- Senate Bill 246: Establishes a loan fund to support home repair programs for low-income families.
- Senate Bill 247: Protects residents of manufactured housing communities from unjust rent increases.
The proposed bills reflect a comprehensive approach to tackling Delaware's housing challenges, aiming to make housing more accessible and affordable for all residents. Sen. Huxtable's efforts, supported by numerous co-sponsors and stakeholders, demonstrate a commitment to addressing the housing needs of Delawareans and alleviating the financial strain many families face.
