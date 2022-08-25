Delaware Takes Steps to Provide More Support for Electric Cars

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- With electric cars growing in popularity, the state is teaming up to provide drivers with more places to charge their cars.
It isn't uncommon to see electric car charging stations at gas stations and off the side of the highway, but soon there will be even more.
Over the next five years, Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has teamed up to put in place 11 multi-car, fast-charging electric vehicle charging stations along major travel routes.
Despite this push by the state to go electric, for some people, the cars are simply too expensive. Sam Mohr said, for now, they are out of his price range.
"In my view, they are kind of a higher-end item. A high ticket item," Sam Mohr said.
Robert Serano owns a Tesla. He said it was on the higher end of his budget, but he thinks it is worth it.
"With gas rates going up, [if you] go electric, [you get] free charging. It made it easier on the decision to get an electric car," Serano said.
Other people said these cars are not efficient on the beaches.
Gemma Denisio said driving her car on the beach is not something she is willing to give up to have an electric car.
"I probably would not get an electric car if I can use my fuel to get on [the beach] because this is what we do every summer," DeNisio said.
Some would argue it is easier than ever to be a Delawarean with an electric car.
For Mohr, that's a dream that is far off until there is a cheaper alternative.
"While I may not be able to afford it now, I am looking forward to a time when I am able to and when I am able to, I'd like to have the best stuff on the market for sure," Mohr said.