Delaware Teacher of the Year From Milford

MILFORD, Del. - It is the first time in 30 years that a teacher was selected from the Milford School District and the first since 2013 to be someone from Sussex county.
Ashley Lockwood, a 5th grade immersion teacher, was awarded the title at Tuesday night's Department of Education ceremony.
Students like Esther Domercence, who wants to be a doctor when she grows up, describes Lockwood as hard working, intelligent, and kind.
"-she's really helpful so I feel like if you want to be a doctor, you have to help other people whether their different or not and she always helps us in our class." said Domercence.
Lockwood hopes to use her platform, as teacher of the year, to spread a message of equity in the classroom.
"We as teachers have to be advocates for our students and I specifically highlight those who are historically underrepresented students who may not have a voice at home or at school and that means that we need to be their voice." said Lockwood.
Lockwood's peers say her win, the first for the school district in 30 years,
is huge.
"It's been awhile for Milford so we are just...we are more than elated to have Ashley as our district representative and a representative from Ross." said Lulu Ross Elementary School's principal, Cindy McKenzie.
It's back to school as usual for Lockwood, "I'm honored. It is going to be a lot of work, there's going to be a lot of work that goes into it, but I'm honored to do it."
And those who know her are giving her an A plus.