DELAWARE- Delaware Technical Community College has unveiled the speakers for its upcoming 2024 commencement ceremonies at the Charles L. Terry, Jr. Campus in Dover and the Jack F. Owens Campus in Georgetown.
The Georgetown campus will celebrate its commencement Tuesday, May 14, at 6 p.m. The ceremony will feature Scott Meyer, president and CEO of ALOFT AeroArchitects, as its commencement speaker. Meyer, an accomplished executive in the aerospace and business aviation sectors, has over 30 years of experience leading large organizations. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace and Aeronautical Engineering from Purdue University. Prior to his current role, Meyer served in senior leadership positions at Comlux Aviation AG and was the chief operating officer for North America operations at Flying Colours Corporation.
The Terry Campus in Dover will hold its graduation on Monday, May 13, at 6 p.m. The commencement speaker for this ceremony will be Tammy Ordway, a partner at Faw Casson accounting firm. Ordway is a Dover native and alumna of Delaware Tech and Wilmington University. In her career, she has held various leadership roles, including vice-chair at the CenDel Foundation and chair of the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce's Finance Committee. Her community involvement extends to being a key spouse for the DAFB 512th, a board member at Dover Federal Credit Union and the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay, as well as a Sunday school teacher and Girl Scout leader.