DELAWARE - Delaware Technical Community College President Mark Brainard received pushback during a Joint Finance Committee Meeting where he requested more money money to pay educators.
Brainard presented his budget request to the committee saying that Governor John Carney’s recent plan to increase public school teacher salaries by 9% could have a negative impact on his hiring.
Senator Dave Lawson took issue with the high-paid administrators. Officials said the average salary for Delaware Tech educators is between $50,000 and $60,000. Lawson questioned Brainard heavily at the meeting.
"Is that justifiable? he asked. "The top seems awfully heavy."
Brainard said faculty has always been his priority, and he must remain competitive to attract and maintain faculty members.
"We are very conscientious about the funds we get from the state and we invest them appropriately," Brainard said.
According to an administration official, DelTech invested 2.2 million dollars in salary competition over the last four years.
"We made some progress over the last few years. We dropped down as a result of investments that are rightfully being made in the K-12 system. We just want to make sure we get some investments in the Delaware Tech salary plan," Brainard said.
Lawson said he isn't sure the money is being spent properly and said he wants answers for taxpayers. He thinks faculty should be fairly compensated for their work, and he isn't sure they are at this time.
"They are the ones who are actually molding our future with these students. That's a problem when they are not being rewarded yet the people who are overseeing - the overlords - are being paid pretty handsomely," Lawson said.
The budget is expected to finalized in June 2023.