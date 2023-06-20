HARRINGTON, Del. - The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club has announced that they will not be playing the 2023-24 season.
They say the purpose of this break is so they can focus on the Dover Civic Arena Project.
"We had looked at a possible temporary move, but decided to remain focused on the plans for a new facility in the great state of Delaware, and in particular, the City of Dover," Delaware Thunder CEO and President Charles F Pens Sr was quoted. "We are excited to build on the amazing fan base, corporate support, and energy we have here in Delaware. The City of Dover and the Mayor have been so welcoming, and so out of respect for this, we want to put all our efforts into this project."
Delaware Thunder had its contract extension denied by the Delaware State Fair earlier this year.