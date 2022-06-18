Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sporadic gusts to 35 kt are possible through this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&