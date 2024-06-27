DELAWARE- In a move toward educational inclusivity, Delaware's Senate Bill 297 has successfully passed the House of Representatives. This marks a step towards integrating Asian American histories into K-12 classrooms. This legislation, which includes the histories of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities, received unanimous support and is now awaiting Governor John Carney's signature. Delaware is set to become the seventh state to adopt such measures, joining Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Florida, and Wisconsin. The bill's passage can be credited to Make Us Visible Delaware, an organization that has advocated for this change alongside the community.
Senate Bill 297, reflects a growing acknowledgment of the need for diverse representation in educational curricula. Co-Directors Devin Jiang and Y.F. Lou of Make Us Visible Delaware emphasized the bill's potential to foster a more inclusive environment and combat stereotypes. Gloria Ho, a school social worker and organization’s Steering Committee Member, highlighted the importance of depicting the rich diversity within the Asian American community. Alex Chen, a former Delaware student, expressed the transformative impact of learning about his heritage. The enactment of Senate Bill 297 is celebrated as a progressive step towards recognizing the contributions of immigrants and promoting visibility for all cultural groups in education.