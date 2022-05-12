Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced on Wednesday that Delaware has reached a multistate agreement with Mallinckrodt ARD, LLC (“Mallinckrodt”), to settle allegations that Mallinckrodt violated the Federal False Claims Act and the Delaware False Claims Act by underpaying Medicaid rebates.
“Medicaid is a precious resource, and fraud that wastes that resource harms both taxpayers and Medicaid recipients,” said Attorney General Jennings. “We will continue to hold companies accountable and ensure the integrity of Delaware’s Medicaid program.”
The agreement returns nearly $800,000 to Delaware, including restitution toward the State’s share of Medicaid funding. Mallinckrodt, which is a subsidiary of the Irish pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt plc, sells and markets pharmaceutical products throughout the United States. The total value of the nationwide settlement is nearly $234 million to resolve various civil fraud allegations.
The settlement resolves allegations that from January 2013 through June 2020, Mallinckrodt knowingly underpaid Medicaid rebates due for its drug H.P. Acthar Gel. The government alleged that this resulted in false claims being made to the Delaware Medicaid program, thus violating both the Federal False Claims Act and the Delaware False Claims and Reporting Act.
This settlement results from a whistleblower lawsuit. The federal government, Delaware and twenty-five other states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico intervened in the civil action in 2020. The settlement, which is based on Mallinckrodt’s financial condition, required final approval of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, the Bankruptcy Court of the Republic of Ireland, and the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, which approved the settlement on May 11, 2022.
The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $2,023,800 for Federal fiscal year 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $674,595 for FY 2022, is funded by Delaware.
This case was handled by Deputy Attorney General Edward Black, Assistant Director of DOJ’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.