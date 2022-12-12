DOVER, Del. - Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has announced that Delaware will be getting $43.6 million from a 2 separate settlements with Walgreens and CVS totaling $10.7 billion for their role in the opioid epidemic.
Jennings also announced that she has completed her review of, and plans to join, two separate national settlements with Teva and Allergan, both opioid manufacturers, which will bring in an additional $25.2 million to the State’s fight against the opioid crisis. This comes almost a month after a similar settlement with Walmart, when Jennings indicated similar settlements with Walgreens and CVS would be happening.
These agreements build on previous settlements with other manufacturers and retailers, including Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson (valued at $111.3 million for Delaware); Purdue Pharma (valued at up to $50 million); Walmart ($11.8 million); Mallinckrodt (valued at up to $4.8m); McKinsey & Co. ($2.58 million); and Endo (valued at up to $2 million) for a total of around $250 million in expected opioids-related settlement funds.
“The true cost of the epidemic is measured in lives, not dollars,” said Attorney General Jennings. “Delaware has suffered one of the nation’s worst fatal overdose rates — just four days ago, public health officials announced that November 2022 is expected to set a new record for overdose fatalities. This is an especially painful time of year for families who have lost loved ones, and I am mindful of the fact that no amount of money can fully repair the damage done to our state. The task ahead of us is to save as many lives as we can; to support Delawareans in recovery; and to continue to hold Big Pharma accountable for its hand in the crisis.”
Both settlements require pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions, says Jennings, which is meant to help prevent a crisis like this one from happening in the future.
Jennings says each state will have the opportunity to review and join the settlement, after which the five parties involved (Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Teva, and Allergan) will go to local governments around the country for sign-on during the first quarter of 2023. Because Jennings was a part of the leadership team negotiating the settlements, she says she has already reached a decision for Delaware to join each.
The funds will go to the State's Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Fund as per Senate Bill 166, says the Attorney General, which is governed by an independent party. She says spending from this fun will be limited to services that reduce or help the harms caused by opioids.
Jennings says payments under these settlements are structured to ensure critical support in early years as well as sustained resources over time:
- Most of Walmart’s amount will be paid during the first year
- Allegan’s payments will be over 7 years
- CVS’s payments will be spread over 10 years
- Teva’s payments will be over 13 years
- Walgreens’ payments will be spread over 15 years.
According to Jennings, ff there if enough states sign on, the first payments will begin arriving in 2023.
She says Delaware led the negotiations along with the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.