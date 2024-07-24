DELAWARE - The Delaware Tourism Office will reopen the Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund for applications on Aug. 1.
Established through the FY24 Bond and Capital Improvements Act, the fund supports sports facilities that host events year-round aiming to attract out-of-state visitors.
"Sports tourism generates millions and brings thousands of visitors each year," said Governor John Carney. Delaware has hosted notable events like the USA Lacrosse Youth Nationals and the 2022 BMW Championship.
"Sports tourism is a $128 billion global industry, and Delaware faces stiff competition," said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. The Secretary of State went on to say "This fund supports our facilities to attract more events."
The first application period saw 18 requests totaling over $54 million, with $11.3 million awarded to four recipients. An additional $10 million has been allocated for the new round.
The Delaware Tourism Office will hold an informational webinar on July 25 at 2 p.m. and applications will be accepted until Sept. 13 at 4 p.m.