DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says that Delaware currently has 138 traffic deaths, only one below the 2021 total of 139 traffic deaths.
"Thousands of Delawareans will take to the roads in the coming days and weeks to visit friends and family near and far and no matter your destination," said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski, "we remind drivers to put their safety and that of those around them first."
DelDOT says just in November and December 2021, there were 33 deaths.
"The number of fatalities on our roadways is tragic and heartbreaking. The Office of Highway Safety recently launched its "Safe Family Holiday" campaign to address the leading causes of holiday crashes in Delaware: driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving, and pedestrian safety and encourages Delawareans to make responsible choices on our roadways," said Kimberly Chesser, Director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. "During the holidays people tend to get wrapped up in celebrations and activities and relax their safe driving behaviors. Drivers are reminded of poor winter weather conditions, increased holiday traffic, and more pedestrian activity, meaning more dangerous conditions that require your full attention behind the wheel."
DelDOT says drugs and alcohol contributed to 36% of the deadly crashes in 2021, serving as a reminder to drive sober.
"We must all work together to prevent and eliminate crashes leading to serious injuries and deaths in our State. Safety is our number one priority," said Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Nathaniel McQueen, Jr, "We strongly encourage everyone to slow down, avoid distractions behind the wheel and be on the lookout for people walking and biking. It is imperative we all take an active role to protect each other."
According to DelDOT, more than 8200 people were seriously hurt in 2021 crashes. They say no matter how you travel this holiday season, do it safely and don't become a statistic.