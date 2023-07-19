DELAWARE - Delaware Treasurer Colleen Davis launched her campaign for Congress on Wednesday morning. She plans to focus on combating climate change, gun reform, abortion, and other family-related issues. Davis has been the state treasurer since 2019 and is currently in her second term.
Davis was born in Baltimore and grew up in Sussex County, where she still lives today. She graduated from Indian River High School and said her life was changed at a young age when her father's company fell victim to fraud.
"When I was a little girl, my dad's business went bankrupt and my family lost our home and possessions, all the way down to my dollhouse," she said. "... Through the kindness of neighbors, teachers and parents, we got through. That struggle doesn't define me, but it has driven me to help prevent other families from falling through the cracks."
Davis says experiences gained throughout her life and time as treasurer have provided her an understanding of what middle and working class families go through. She has worked on programs like the Delaware EARNS retirement savings program and expanded access to bank accounts for vulnerable communities.
Before becoming state treasurer, she previously worked as a financial consultant for large medical institutions. Additionally, she served as an ambulance driver and physician assistant in Nepal following an earthquake in 2015.
"[Davis] has cared for a child killed by a violent gunman, single parents without insurance and women in need of critical reproductive care," her campaign said. "She knows that healthcare must be accessible and affordable for everyone, and that no one should take away a person's right to make her own medical decisions."
Davis's Congress bid follows that of Delaware Senator Sarah McBride. The two are running for Delaware's lone congressional seat, which will be vacated by Lisa Blunt Rochester, who announced in June that she is running for Senate. No Delaware Republicans have announced a campaign for either seat at the time of writing.