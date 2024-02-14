Delaware- Delaware's 2024 trout season is just around the corner, and anticipation is running high for anglers. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced the opening dates for downstate pond trout fishing. According to the department, youth anglers will have the opportunity to kick off the season bright and early at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 2. This is followed by the regular pond trout season opening for all anglers on Sunday, Mar. 3, beginning a half-hour before sunrise. Fishing enthusiasts can cast their lines from dawn till dusk on youth opening day, with subsequent fishing hours extending from a half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset, except where local area rules dictate otherwise.
To ensure an optimal fishing experience, DNREC says that Tidbury Pond near Dover in Kent County and Newton Pond near Greenwood in Sussex County will be exclusively stocked and open for trout fishing. In preparation for the season openers, both ponds will be closed to all fishing from February 17 to March 1, facilitating trout stocking and minimizing incidental hooking of freshly-stocked trout. With more than 300 pounds of 12- to 13-inch rainbow trout set for stocking before opening day, and a second stocking scheduled for mid-March, anglers can expect a bountiful catch. According to DNREC however, there are rules the department is reminding anglers of:
A Delaware fishing license is required, unless an angler is exempt
A Delaware trout stamp is required through April 1, unless an angler is exempt
The daily possession limit is six trout
The department says that money from the purchase of trout stamps will be used to help in purchasing next year’s stock. Also, they say that the fishery is supported by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.