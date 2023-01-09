DOVER, Del. - Delaware's Urban and Community Forestry Program is accepting applications for up to $5,000 in matching grants for tree planting and management projects on public land and open community space, says the Delaware Department of Agriculture (DOA).
They say that these urban and community grants are open to all Delaware municipalities, homeowner associations, and certified nonprofits like schools and churches. They also say there are grant opportunities specifically for areas within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
According to the DOA, the urban forestry grant program helps communities harness the numerous natural benefits of trees: cleaner air and water, energy savings, increased property values, civic pride, and reduced storm water runoff and flooding. They say the funding for the grants is provided by the U.S. Forest Service and state funds.
They say that the complete guidelines for all grant programs are at de.gov/treegrants, and the deadline to submit is March 3rd, 2023, which must be via online application.
“The Urban and Community Forestry Program’s primary goal is to increase tree canopy throughout the First State,” said Kesha Braunskill, Urban and Community Forestry Program Coordinator. “We want to provide funding to assist communities with tree planting and tree inventory projects. This year our program is hoping to receive applications that meet the requirements, and new communities are encouraged to apply.”
According to the DOA, requests must be between $500 and $5,000 in one of two project categories: tree planting or tree management (i.e., professional tree inventory). They say grants must have a 50-50 match in either cash (non-federal funds) or in-kind services, including volunteer or staff time, equipment rental, or supplies.
Applications are evaluated after the deadline by the Delaware Community Forestry Council committee, says the DOA, and eligible projects must be performed on public lands within the community. They priority will be given to first-time applicants, Tree City USA and Tree Friendly Communities, and projects that focus on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The DOA says you can apply online for an Urban and Community Forestry Grant here: https://tinyurl.com/bddyh74k
According to the DOA, applicants are have to set up a site visit with the Urban and Community Forestry Program before submitting their application to review the project and answer any questions, which must be scheduled a minimum of a week in advance. They say no visits will be done after February 17th, and appointments will be made on a first-come, first serve basis.
The last day to make an appointment is February 10th, says the DOA, and a EIN Number is required for payment, they will not pay individuals.
The DOA says the deadline to apply is March 3rd by 4:30 p.m.