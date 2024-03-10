DOVER, Del. - Delaware veterans are planning to gather on March 28 at Legislative Hall for the inaugural We The Veterans Day.
Included in the day's activities are tributes to local leaders, an opportunity to meet other Delawareans who have served in the military, discussions around issues such as a need for more veteran service officers and veterans directed care and to encourage learning about legislation that may affect veterans in the state.
Two key pieces of legislation the day will focus on are House Bill 272, which is about benefits and trade practices, and Senate Bill 201, which is about excluding military pensions from taxable income.
"This is the perfect time to meet other veterans, advocates and leaders as we engage legislators in the 2024 legislative session," the event website says.
The group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 28. Registration is open online at WeTheVeteransDE.com.