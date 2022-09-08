Delaware Voters Experiencing Changes at the Polls

DELAWARE- As Delawareans hit the polls to vote in the primaries, they might notice some changes in how they can vote.
Sally Morton went to the Lewes Fire Department to cast her ballot early today. This election is the first time any Delawarean has been able to vote early and in person.
"There wasn't a soul ahead of me, and it was very easy and there were many people there to help," Morton said.
So far, election officials said turnout is slow. Inspector Joseph Isaacs said he expects it will pick up.
"I think the more it's advertised, and people will catch on," Isaacs said.
There are five locations across Sussex County for early voting. They are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. up until Election Day.
Early voting is just one way the state is expanding voting access this year.
In addition, you can vote by mail without having to give a reason.
There is also same-day voter registration, which AARP, a non-partisan organization, said is key for seniors. Sheila Grant, Advocacy Director, AARP Delaware, said the organization has been fighting voter access for a long time.
"We think democracy works best when everyone is able to vote," Grant said.
In Sussex County, the Department of Elections is taking even more steps by adding polling stations, making their total 66 locations in the Sussex County alone.
In Georgetown, they're focusing just as much on integrity as they are on access.
"My main responsibility of closing out the machines is also protecting the ballots, and they don't go from my sight until I turn them in to the Department of Elections," Isaacs said.
Election Day voting will take place on September 13th from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.