NEW CASTLE, Del. - The Delaware Division of Health and Social Services (DHSS) announced Wednesday that they will be giving emergency benefits for August to eligible households as a part of the State's ongoing response to COVID-19.
They say that the benefits come in three forms: the food-based Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and two cash-based programs, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance (GA). DHSS says that that SNAP will be available on recipients' Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. Those receiving TANF or GA will receive a check in the mail on or after Thursday, August 25th.
According to DHSS, those with open SNAP cases will get at least $95 in food benefits:
- SNAP households receiving the maximum food benefit amount for their household size or a prorated initial benefit will receive $95 in emergency food benefits.
- SNAP households with a calculated emergency food benefit amount less than $95 will have their emergency benefit increased to $95.
- SNAP households with a calculated emergency benefit amount of $95 or more will continue to receive the calculated emergency benefit amount to increase the household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size.
Those using TANF or GA will have their benefit amount increased to the maximum for their household size, according DHSS. They say that if someone already has the maximum amount, they are not eligible for August emergency cash funds.
DHSS says they have been giving these emergency benefits since March 2020.
“We continue to experience community spread of COVID-19, which is affecting individuals and families across our state, but is having a particularly negative impact on those who are vulnerable and must miss work to isolate,” said DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik. “During the pandemic, being able to offer these enhanced benefits has been crucial in ensuring that all Delawareans can continue to put food on their tables. Again this month, we are grateful to the federal government and Delaware’s congressional delegation for providing these critical benefits.”
How the monthly emergency benefit is calculated: A household’s monthly emergency benefit equals the current maximum benefit amount for the household size minus the household’s current monthly benefit amount. For example, based on current USDA limits for SNAP benefits, if a household of one gets $100 in regular monthly benefits, that household will receive $150 in emergency benefits ($250 maximum benefit minus $100 monthly benefit).
Here are the current maximums per household size for all three benefit programs:
SNAP (Food Benefits)
Number in SNAP Household
Maximum Benefit Amount
1
$250
2
$459
3
$658
4
$835
5
$992
6
$1,190
7
$1,316
8
$1,504
Each additional person
$188
TANF (Cash Benefit)
Number in TANF Household
Maximum Benefit Amount
1
$201
2
$270
3
$338
4
$407
5
$475
6
$544
7
$612
8
$681
9
$750
10
$819
GA (Cash Benefit)
Number in GA Household
Maximum Benefit Amount
1
$79
2
$107
3
$144
4
$169
5
$209
6
$239
DHSS says that around 190 households will be eligible to receive August emergency benefits, totaling around $25,000 for the month. They say that households will receive their regular benefits for August on the usual date.
For more information about DSS’s benefit programs in response to the pandemic, go to the division’s webpage. To screen for and apply for benefits, go to DHSS’ online application portal Delaware ASSIST or call 1-866-843-7212.