Delaware will not bring back the mask mandate

DOVER, Del.– The Delaware Division of Public Health said on Tuesday there's been a slight rise in COVID - 19 cases due to the BA-2 variant.
Health officials say they are not planning any changes around masking rules and despite the small rise, hospitalizations have not increased.
The federal mandate which requires masks in hospitals and on public transportation is set to expire on April 18.
The Associated Press is reporting that the CDC is expecting to extend the mandate for two weeks because of the rise in cases.