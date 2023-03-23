DELAWARE - Mercedes Ortíz's dream became true when she started a construction company with her husband in 2020. She is in charge of the administrative part and sometimes assists her husband with projects.
"Honestly, I feel very happy to be able to achieve my dreams, and well, it is an example that I want to give my children that everything they propose, they can achieve," Ortíz said.
Ortíz says many people have doubted whether she's capable of working in construction, and unfortunately, statistics support that bias.
According to the report, women in Delaware's construction industry currently make up 9.3 percent of the total industry, including administrative and sales roles.
However, Delaware women represent just 3 percent of construction and extraction occupations, such as plumbers, carpenters, and electricians.
The Delaware Office of Women's Advancement and Advocacy is working with the Department of Labor to highlight apprenticeship programs for women in construction and other fields.
Melanie Ross Levin, director of the Delaware Office of Women's Advancement and Advocacy, says women like Ortíz are an unrecognized resource in Delaware's workforce.
"I hope that this report helps draws attention to the need, and I hope that more women consider this as a career, and I hope more employers look at women as potential employees," she said.
Ortíz says she's the first and only woman at her business presently but hopes she's not the last.
"There is no difference between a man and a woman. We are all capable of doing it. So, if you can, I can. Why can't I? Because I'm a woman? That doesn't stop me at all," Ortíz said.
