Delaware Women's Hall of Fame Comes to Del Tech in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A wall full of accomplished women from Delaware, they made it to the hall of fame.
The portraits were done by a local artist and will be at the Delaware Technical Community College, Georgetown campus for one year.
The portraits were previously at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington.
Campus Director Bobbi Barends said one particular inductee is so much more than a picture, but her predecessor, "Dr. Eliana Smith, and she was a she was and continues to be a huge mentor to me."
This exhibit honors women from Delaware that have excelled in there fields, past and present from educators, to lawmakers and athletes to name a few.
Some people like Michele Warch said having them here means a lot for the area, "A really big deal that we get to have this in Sussex county, when you look at the type of portraits in the collection and you know, the first thing I did was look to see which of these women was from Sussex county."
For Barends and Warch this wall is a reminder for women and little girls everywhere, that they can achieve anything. Barend's said, "You can be an outstanding woman leader in many different areas and doing many different things." Warch said, "You can, you can achieve you can do great things. You can follow your dreams and you can make a difference in the world."
This exhibit is open not only to Del Tech students but the entire community. Anyone can come and see the exhibit during normal business hours.