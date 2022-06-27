MILTON, Del. - Spreading Wings of Hope, the 12th Annual Celebration took to the sky in Milton Memorial Park Saturday morning.
Artists, vendors, auction items and of course Wings of Hope lined the Broadkill River and filled every inch of the park. The annual fundraiser supports programs of Cancer Support Community Delaware in Sussex County.
There were performances by the Milton Theater and 15 year old Lewes singer Sarah Freih. Names of cancer survivors, those who have lost their battles and others impacted were read before everyone set real live butterflies free.
"The purpose of releasing the butterflies today is to show the cancer survivor's journey, the metamorphis of rebirth and the journey that will take place for all the cancer patients caregivers and survivors in Sussex County and surronding areas," says Executive Director Nicole Pickles.
Organizers are anticipating that the event will have raised $23,000 to $24,000 by the time all of the proceeds are calculated.