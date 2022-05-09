MILTON, Del. - As horses took their marks in the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, a couple hundred people gathered inside of the Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding stables in Milton to place their bids on the winner and raise money for the nonprofit.
Guests watched the derby on a big screen while enjoying mint juleps, food from Bethany Blues, and an array of baked goods.
Just like the main event, the Milton version featured a crazy hats and crazy pants contests.
All money raised helps feed the four legged therapists at SDTR so that they can continue offering equine assisted therapy and horseback riding lessons to people of all abilities, including veterans.