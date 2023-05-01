REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - May 1, 2023 marks the 150th anniversary of a significant founding event in the city.
What started as one large piece of farmland owned by Lorenzo Dow Martin became a map of divided lots once the land was sold to Reverend Robert Todd, a Methodist Episcopal minister.
"They surveyed out Rehoboth in the first month, several hundred lots just the way it's laid out today, and within a couple of months they scraped the Rehoboth Avenue, Columbia Avenue, and Surf Avenue, which was down the beach," says Historian Paul Lovett.
The first lot to be sold is currently where the Atlantic Sands Hotel sits along the boardwalk.