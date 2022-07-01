DOVER, Del. - Governor John Carney is reflecting on the 151st General Assembly, saying that the state has signed a sustainable budget and prioritized gun safety.
“We’ve done a lot this legislative session to move the state forward,” said Governor Carney. “We’ve signed a sustainable budget. We prioritized gun safety. We’ve created a statewide paid family and medical leave plan. And we’ve supported Delawareans during tough financial times. I want to thank the General Assembly for their hard work this session.”
Carney signed the $5 billion Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget on Tuesday as well as a $378.6 million one-time supplemental appropriation for paid family leave and the connection of school libraries with the Delaware library catalog.
The governor signed the grants-in-aid and capital budget on the last day of session, June 30th.
Through the grants-in-aid legislation, $69.4 million will help volunteer fire companies, paramedic services, and public service ambulances.
The $1.4 billion capital budget supports transportation systems, increases in clean water investments and upgrade to libraries.