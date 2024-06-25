DELMARVA - The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and families are hurrying to find plans. Whether you want to watch fireworks on the beach or enjoy music, there’s something happening for everyone. Here are family-friendly events all across Delmarva to check out:
Lewes:
Lewes' fourth of July festivies will start with the Children’s games beginning at 9 a.m. on Second Street. According to the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, Second Street will be closed while the games are in progress and will re-open after the games. Volunteers are needed, so if you are interested reach out to Lewes City Hall.
The Independence Day boat parade organized by the Overfalls and Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club, begins at 1:30 p.m. Pre-registered boats are eligible for prizes. Registration forms are available are available at the Lewes Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center in the Fisher-Martin House.
Shortly after, The Doo-Dah Parade will begin at 4:30-5 p.m. Finally, the fireworks will begin at dusk.
For more information, check out www.gofourthlewes.org
Rehoboth:
On July 6, the band Funsters begins their performance at 8 p.m. on the beach Bandstands and the fireworks show starts at dusk on the beach. The fireworks will be visible all across the beach. Funsters will continue their performance after the fireworks until 11 p.m.
There are several road closures during this event:
The bandstand area will be closed to traffic from p.m. until midnight
Starting at 7 p.m., only bus traffic and residents will be allowed on Henlopen and Surf avenues
Vehicles are not allowed to cross Rehoboth Avenue at the circle starting at 7:30 p.m.
Rehoboth Avenue eastbound and Church Street from State Route 1 will be closed to traffic beginning at 8 p.m. and vehicles entering Rehoboth beach will have to enter through State Road to Bayard Avenue
For more information, visit the city of Rehoboth
Dewey:
Fireworks on July 4 will begin at dusk on the Bayside of Dewey. The fireworks will be visible all across Dewey.
Bethany Beach:
On July 4, the Bethany Beach Parade begins at noon. No pre-registration is needed, however, if you would like to participate, go to Bethany Beach’s website for more information.
The 1974 will be performing at the bandstand from 7:30. The Fourth of July fireworks are finally back in Bethany Beach after being postponed last year. The fireworks start at 8 p.m. in Wellington Parkway and will be visible all along the beach.
Ocean City:
Ocean City’s fireworks show will take place on July 4 in two locations: the downtown beach and Northside Park. The event in Northside Park will start at 8p.m. with a DJ and the fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Mayor Rick Meehan states in a press release about the event, “We encourage spectators to get there early to claim their spot to watch the fireworks.”
At the beach downtown, the DJ will begin at 8 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Parking on July 4 will be raised to $5 per hour in the Inlet parking lot. Parking for both events will be limited and there will be extreme traffic delays after the fireworks.
For more information about the events, visit ococean.com/events.
Ocean Pines:
Ocean Pines will hold their annual fireworks celebration at the Veterans Memorial Park on July 4. Starting at 4 p.m., the festivities will have carnival games, live music and food vendors. General admission is free however, $15 wristbands for the games can be purchased at the recreation area.
The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. Viewing will be available at Veterans Memorial Park but there will be limited seating along Ocean Parkway.
Ocean Parkway will close an hour before the fireworks begin and will reopen when all the fireworks have been launched.
For more information, visit www.oceanpines.org.
Berlin:
On July 3, Berlin is holding their fireworks show beginning at 9:15 p.m. Heron Park will be closed for parking and viewing due to ongoing demolition work. The town recommends viewers watch the fireworks with plenty of parking. No parking will be allowed on Rt. 50, Rt. 113 or on Old Ocean City Blvd.
For more information, check out the Town of Berlin’s Facebook page.
Milford:
On July 4, the Milford Historical Society is holding it’s annual Fourth of July Parade starting at 11 a.m. Applications to participate are available at The Milford Historical Society. Applications are due June 30.
Millsboro:
The Millsboro Chamber of Commerce is holding the Stars and Stripes Fireworks show on June 29. The new location for the Fireworks show is at the Millsboro Little League Parks. Music and vendors begin at 6 p.m. and the fireworks begin at dusk.
Volunteers are needed for this event. If you would like to help the Millsboro Commerce, contact info@millsborochamber.com.
Milton:
On July 4, the town of Milton is holding their Bring Mayberry Back to Milton Festival. Starting at 10 a.m. in Milton Memorial Park, there will be many vendors, games and Delaware’s largest water balloon fight.
Milton’s Sound of the Fourth concert will start at 3:30 p.m. with appearances from the Milton Community Band and the Downtown Dixieland Band. Admission is free and it is encouraged that attendees bring their chairs.
Laurel:
On July 4, festivities in Laurel begin in Janosik Park at 2 p.m. The Silver Heart Band and the Distilled Grace Band will be performing. Food Vendors will be set up and the cornhole tournament will begin at 5:30. Four-player teams are recommended and the registration fee is 25 dollars.
Laurel’s 30 annual Fourth of July Parade will begin at 7 p.m. The Parade Line-up is at 6 p.m. on Evergreen Drive. This year's theme is Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, and Brave Hearts.
Parade Entries are needed. For more information, visit the town of Laurel.
Salisbury:
Salisbury’s Red White Boom event will be taking place on July 4 at James M. Bennett High School. The gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. Admission and parking is free. The event recommends that attendees bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For more information, check out Red White and Boom Salisbury