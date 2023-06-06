WEST CHESTER, PA - The Brandywine Valley SPCA says its longest resident dog has been adopted after 563 days in the shelter. King has been crowned a forever home.
According to BVSPCA, King's new owner, Sarah, says she had been following his story and was finally ready to meet him at the West Chester Campus after grieving the loss of her beloved dog.
“After losing my dog in December, my house has felt empty," Sarah says. "King has already brought so much heart and laughter back. I’m excited to share my home with such a happy, loving pup."
King's new family says he’s settling in great with lots of walks, time in the yard, toys, and naps.
BVSPCA says it's grateful to the dedicated volunteers, staff, King's foster, and everyone who played a role in supporting King’s success story.
"We’re also grateful to the family of Thomas Shutt, who chose to honor Thomas’ memory by sponsoring King’s adoption fee," a spokesperson for BVSPCA says. "We know Thomas is smiling down on this special day."