DELAWARE - The 65 plus population in the first state continues to grow and with it so does the number of people at risk for Alzheimer's Disease. A new report from the Alzheimer's Association is raising awareness for the disease and ways to possibly prevent it since at this time there is no cure.
The 2022 Alzheimer's Association Facts and Figures Report is raising awareness about the differences between normal aging and Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's Disease, so that people know when and how to intervene early.
The Alzheimer's Association reports that 19,000 Delawareans over 65 years old are living with the disease, but by 2025 that number could rise to 23,000 as the older population grows.
"The greatest known risk factor is increasing age," says Senior Director of Advocacy Katie Macklin.
MCI is the new way of understanding the disease and the focus of the 2022 Alzheimer's Association Facts and Figures report. Geriatric Psychiatrist at ChristianaCare's Swank Memory Center Dr. James Ellison says taking longer to remember things can be part of normal aging, but that loved ones should watch out for more severe memory problems that could be related to MCI.
"There are changes in short term recent memory that require people to develop what we know as compensatory behaviors or work-arounds, so for example,
somebody who was always able to go to the store without a shopping list now needs to go with a list or they forget the things they need to buy," Dr. Ellison says.
The report found that 4 in 5 Americans know little about MCI or aren't familiar with it at all. Raising awareness so that more people see their doctor sooner is part of early intervention, but the best treatment is prevention.
"The World Health Organization says as many as 40 percent of cases of dementia could be delayed or prevented by healthier lifestyle changes," Dr. Ellison says.
He says eating right and getting enough sleep could help make a difference, but the best prevention is exercise, especially aerobics.
Macklin says Delaware is known as a "neurology dessert," projected to have fewer than 10 neurologists per 10,000 people with Dementia in 2025.
"Shortages of direct care workers often leave care recipients and families scrambling to fill gaps as a result care recipients may not be able to live as independently as they had hoped and be able to age in place in their communities of choice," Macklin says.
She says recruitment, retention, career advancement and training are all challenges that need to be addressed to prevent the disease that has no current cure.
According to the report, 104 disease-modifying treatments are being evaluated in clinical trials or at various stages of regulatory approval. Dr. Ellison says there are studies looking for participants, which is another reason people experiencing MCI symptoms should seek help sooner.
Click here for more resources from the Alzheimer's Association or call the 24/7 hotline: 800.272.3900.
Click here for more resources from the Swank Memory Center.