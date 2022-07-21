LEWES, Del. - National competition is blooming in the First Town. The city's gardens have been judged by America in Bloom judges, who came to visit in July. All fifty states have been represented in the national competition over the last two decades.
America in Bloom was started in 2001 and Lewes in Bloom was one of its first competitors. The judges say their goal is more than to rank each garden. They're hoping contestants will use their feedback to better enrich their communities and as they put America in Bloom.
Judges Ed Hooker and Evadne Gianni took a two day trip to Lewes, literally smelling the roses and other flowers to evaluate them under a variety of categories.
"We look at seven criteria: Urban forestry, landscapes, flowers, community involvement is a big thing in all of the categories, environmental efforts and then overall impression," Hooker says.
Signs and banners throughout downtown acknowledge awards Lewes in Bloom has won in the past. Competitors aren't looking to win a prize, instead they gain a sense of pride.
Organization Founder Warren Golde says Lewes in Bloom stems from America in Bloom.
"We lift the spirits of the town," Golde says. "The judges write a critique of the town and give important criticisms and suggestions and we've incorporated many of those suggestions over the years and that has helped make our town more viable and beautiful."
The Children's Learning Garden by the former library won the award for Best Youth Competition in 2021, but the competition was virtual that year. Co-Chair Nancy Phillips is thrilled to receive the judges feedback in person this year.
"We tried to add some new vegetables and new fruits and a new process," Phillips says. "This year we have cattle fencing."
She says the committee works year-round to plan events for families at this garden.
Art in Bloom Advisor Evadne Giannini says, "What we do at the end is put together an advisor's report, which this community has always used that advisor's report, as sort of a guide post and map to what they're going to do next."
Judges starting at the root of the beautification effort are in turn putting America and Lewes in Bloom.
Lewes in Bloom expects to get their results in September. The organization won the overall championships in 2015, but they've been awarded in their population category 4 times.