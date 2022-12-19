SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Santa visited one family in the Millsboro/Long Neck area early for an extra special surprise on Saturday night.
The Fraternal Order of Police Sussex Lodge 2 held its annual Share Your Christmas event on December 17th, 2022. Each year the group selects a family in Sussex County and brings Santa and a fire truck load of presents to them.
Fire trucks from Indian River and Lewes, a Delaware State Police motorcycle unit and patrol vehicle, and fire police all pulled up outside the home with presents for a family of three children and two adults. The FOP tells WRDE that one of the children has brain cancer.
This is the group's way of delivering Christmas cheer and literally lighting up the family's home and night. Volunteers shop for and wrap the gifts each and every year.