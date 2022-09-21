Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&