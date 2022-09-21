REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's kicks off Saturday morning at the Bandstand. Walkers will set out on a mission to end Alzheimer's Disease and find a cure.
The walk raises money for research to find a cure and it helps support people living with Alzheimer's or those taking care of a loved one with the disease.
The Alzheimer's Association normally hosts the walk in Grove Park, but this year's opening ceremony takes place at the Bandstand and walkers will walk along the boardwalk.
Walkers will carry flowers of different colors to represent the reason that they're walking. Karson Barenholtz takes care of her grandmother and and Bonny Hastings takes care of her husband. They will be carrying yellow flowers. Blue flowers are for those living with Alzheimer's. Orange is for those who support the cause. Purple flowers are carried by those who have lost someone to the disease.
Barenholtz calls Delaware a "neurology dessert" and says she's walking to raise awareness for that need.
"We do not have nearly enough neurologists around here to actually help diagnose this disease and fight this disease," Barenholtz says.
"I was a hairdresser for 43 years and so I had to retire because it was getting rough," Hastings says. "There is very limited caregivers to come into your home to take care of your loved one."
Registration opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, September 24th at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m. Then walkers will take to the boardwalk. WRDE's Mallory Metzner will be emceeing the event.
The Alzheimer's Association says the Indian River Inlet Bridge will light up on Wednesday, September 21st for World Alzheimer's Day.
Click here to register for the walk or to donate to the cause.