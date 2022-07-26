ARPA Invests $2.5 Million in Help Initiative and Energize Delaware

SEAFORD, Del. - Today in Seaford at Love INC of Mid-Delmarva, officials and communities members alike witnessed the announcement of The American Rescue Plan Act's investment of $2.5 million toward the Help Initiative and Energize Delaware's team efforts to bring sustainability to under served communities.
"I just say this is kind of the beginning. You know, this is a 2.5 million dollar project across the state. The empowerment grant is going to continue to fund other organizations across that state to maintain green energy efficiency, create healthier homes, create jobs in a clean and renewable space, create access to technology. You know, even when we're talking about EV technology, not a lot of low or moderate income families can afford EV." said Director of Development for Energize Delaware Empowerment Grant, Jim Purcell.
While the goal of the program covers a wide range of support for Delawareans, President of the Help Initiative, Harold Stafford, describes the plan in a simple three pillars; energy, safety, and health.
Years prior the Help Initiative began to show support to the Seaford community by simply changing light bulbs at citizen's houses who needed it.
Seaford Mayor, David Genshaw, said, "Again they have a proven track record of being successful especially here in Seaford. What I can speak to is an incredible impact on our community."
For more information on how to participate with the Help Initiative visit helpinitiativede.org or call 833-888-0410.