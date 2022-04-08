GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA is calling on the community to help celebrate all of the new kittens being born this spring.
A kitten shower will be held at the Georgetown Campus Saturday, April 9th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested in fostering kittens can learn more about bottle feeding them.
The organization is asking for donations either in person at the kitten shower or you can shop on their Amazon wish list. Items needed include: kitten milk, replacement powder, nursing bottles, toothbrushes, cotton balls, dawn dish soap and more.
"Bottle babies are an every two hours responsibility," says Community Engagement Coordinator Yasmine Franqui. "They need to be fed every two hours so we are looking for people ready to dedicate their time to make sure that they are healthy, they are happy and they're making it to the point where we can put them up for adoption."
Franqui says the foster coordinator will be present so those interested in fostering can sign up during the kitten shower on Saturday.
Click here for the foster application.