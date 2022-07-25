Council makes Controversial Funding Vote Tonight

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Tonight Georgetown councilmembers decide on whether or not the Marvel Museum will be granted the requested $24,000 for various projects.
The museum is home to the controversial confederate flag and monument. Due to the monument's historical significance, it has caused a halt in funding from the Delaware General Assembly in the past.
Mayor of Georgetown, William West, says, "I love history, it is part of history, but there's a time and place for history. - We've got enough hatred in this country we don't need to create any more."
Mayor West has previously requested that the flag be put inside the museum as opposed to being flown in view of the public eye as it has become associated with the town.
However, President of the Georgetown Historical Society Jim Bowdin, says that the museum's request is valid. He claims the funds are intended for three projects including new window sashes, sealing the pavement, and renovating the barn for events, having nothing to do with the confederate monument.
National advocacy group Common Cause has submitted a letter to the councilmembers urging them to deny the museum the public funds in response to their ignorance of the flag's affect.
Claire Snyder-Hall, Executive Director of Common Cause Delaware, says, "To see a museum asking for public money to fly a flag that represents those who fought to maintain the institution of slavery which is premised on the basic assertion that black people are unequal and inferior. That they should be degraded and treated with unspeakable cruelty. That just goes against everything that we stand for as an organization."
While the Historical Society is asking for $24,000, Mayor West claims that their presentation two weeks ago only required $10,000 for the projects listed.
"I don't feel that we should be obligated as a town just to hand out money because that's what they say it's gonna be. I think they need to come in with a final estimate saying this is what they need to complete these projects and this is the total amount that's needed." said Mayor West.
The decision will be made at Georgetown Town Hall and the meeting will begin at 7:00 pm.