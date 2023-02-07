GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Eagles aren't the only players in the region that have made it to the big game. While the Birds fly to Super Bowl 57, local shelter pups are competing in a game of their own.
67 different shelters from across the country with 122 puppies will compete in the 19th Puppy Bowl. The Brandywine Valley SPCA has Tailen Hurts on team Fluff and and three puppies on Team Ruff, including Daisy, who found her forever home as a foster fail.
BVSPCA Director of Communications Sara Smith says the Puppy Bowl is a great way to raise awareness for animal shelters.
"There's so many different dogs competing in the Puppy Bowl that it just shows you the wide breadth of kinds of dogs and different sizs and shapes and there's even special needs puppies competing this year and it just shows you that you can find those right in your local shelter, right in your backyard," Smith says.
BVSPCA also has a dozen kittens in the sky box that can be seen during halftime at the Puppy Bowl.
You can watch the puppy bowl at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12th, 2023.