NEW CASTLE, Del. - The Delaware Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) in all three Delaware counties will be closed on Friday, September 23rd for an in-service staff meeting, says DCSS.
They says that any customers who have in-person business to do with them are encouraged to come earlier in the week.
DCSS says that account information can be accessed 24/7 by calling the Automated Assistance Line at 302-577-7171 or logging into the customer website. Information about the customer website and how to create a username and password can be found at DCSS's website.
DCSS says they will reopen with their regular hours at 8 a.m. on Monday, September 26th.
For information about Delaware’s child support program, visit the website or the division’s Facebook page.