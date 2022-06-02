DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is reminding shoppers that their options for packaging groceries and consumer goods is set to change July 1st, 2022.
DNREC says all retail stores, except restaurants, will no longer provide plastic bags at checkout. This comes after the Delaware General Assembly passed an updated plastic bag ban in 2021 to expand the 2019 plastic bag ban to include all retail stores and ban all plastic film carryout bags regardless of thickness.
The ban aims to reduce litter in the water and roadways and save landfill space, while increasing recycling efforts.
DNREC encourages customers to take cloth or fabric bags to businesses where they shop.
”Prior to the enactment of this law in 2019, it was estimated that each Delawarean used approximately 434 plastic bags each year, many of which wound up as waste in our landfills,” says DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “By realigning the legislation to further limit the use of film carryout bags, we are reducing waste that all too often ends up along on our roadway, in our waterways and along our shorelines – all detrimental to our environment including harmful effects on our wildlife and marine creatures.”
Under the law, all retail stores that continue to provide exempt bags are required to maintain an At-Store Recycling program for plastic and film bags.
