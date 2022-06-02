Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.