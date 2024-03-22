DELMARVA - On Friday Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced that she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. A local cancer support group is weighing in on the importance of her treatment plan while a doctor explains the current upward trend in survival rates.
CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY DELAWARE
Erika Narducci with Cancer Support Community Delaware says community support is key to any cancer diagnosis.
"Of course, friends and family that are supportive to you are always very helpful, but also connecting with other people going through a similar journey or who have already gone through that journey because no one really understands a cancer patient like another cancer patient," Narducci says.
Narducci also says that it is important for a young woman, such as Princess Kate to address the cancer as aggressively and with as much treatment as she has available.
TIDALHEALTH RADIOACTIVE ONCOLOGIST
According to an oncologist we spoke to at TidalHealth, there has been an increase in younger women being diagnosed with colon cancer in our area
however, there is hope in recent survival rates.
"Patients are living longer," says Dr. John Mansueti. "We're curing more patients than we ever had in the past and if you look at the national data you just see an upward trend in survival for pretty much all cancer types right now, so some of the new techniques and the new immunotherapies that are coming out, it's a game changer."
Cancer Facts
Although we don't know exactly what type of cancer the Princess of Wales has, here are some important facts from the American Cancer Society:
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the U.S.
The society says about one in eight women will get invasive breast cancer in their lifetime.
- Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.
- Common cancer risks for women also include endometrial and ovarian cancer.