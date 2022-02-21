Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 6 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&