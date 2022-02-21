REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police says a Sussex County man has been arrested for an early Sunday morning murder at the Coastal Taproom in Rehoboth Beach.
DSP says it happened around 12:45 a.m. after the victim and suspect were reportedly arguing over a game of pool. Troopers say that's when 46-year-old Edward Martin of Millsboro pulled out a handgun and shot a 41-year-old Lewes man in the chest.
"Upon trooper's arrivals, they located the victim Arrick Richards inside of the bar with an apparent gunshot wound," Master Corporal Heather Pepper said.
According to police the victim was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital. Martin was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon. He has been committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution.
DSP says that Richards and Martin did not know each other before the shooting occurred.
Martin was later found in Long Neck by authorities and was taken into custody. Police found a gun in his vehicle during the traffic stop.
Now a wife and children are asking for help with funeral costs. A GoFundMe page has been set up with a $20,000 goal. Arrick’s wife Laci said on Facebook his body will need to be transported back to Mississippi.
Under that same post, there have been over 100 comments from people offering their condolences and prayers.
DSP is asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Steve Yeich of the Homicide Unit at 302-741-2703.
A family grieving over their loss of a loving husband and father.
To donate to the GoFundMe, visit https://bit.ly/3JGdo6L.