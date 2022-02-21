REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police says a Sussex County Man has been arrested for an early Sunday morning murder at the Coastal Taproom in Rehoboth Beach.
DSP says it happened around 12:45 a.m. after the victim and suspect were reportedly arguing over a game of pool. Troopers say that's when 46-year-old Edward Martin of Millsboro pulled out a handgun and shot a 41-year-old Lewes man in the chest.
According to police the victim was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital. Martin was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon. He has been committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution.