SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Center for the Inland Bays and the Bethany-Fenick Area Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for the Delaware Coastal Community Clean-up on Earth Day. It will be held at multiple locations across the county on April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Bring your gloves to clean up the beach, waterways, roadways, parks, and neighborhoods. Organizers say the rest of the clean-up gear will be provided.
"We'll have all the other safety vests, buckets, pokers, the good stuff," says Chamber Executive Director Lauren Weaver.
"Areas that are touching the water, the Center is leading," says Director of Development Mark Carter. "Folks can clean up on the northside, southside of the inlet, the beaches, Savage Ditch kayak area, Tower Road (Bayside), and the Center is also doing an Adopt the Highway on Fred Hudson as well."
"We'll be at Parsons Farm in Dagsboro, Custom Mechanical on Route 17, and John West Park in Ocean View," Weaver says.
