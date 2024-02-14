ELLENDALE, Del. – Early on Wednesday morning, a big fire broke out in a barn in Ellendale, and firefighters from different places came together to fight it.
According to the fire department, the fire started around 5:38 a.m. on February 14, 2024, near Victorian Drive. When firefighters from the Ellendale Fire Company got there, they say they found a large barn on Porter Drive, measuring 40 by 150 feet, completely on fire. There were also several vehicles, tractors, boats, and farming tools caught in the flames.
Deputy Chief Foster from Ellendale asked for more help, bringing in firefighters from the Milton Fire Department and Memorial Fire Company Station 89. The department says, one of the first things they did was to spray water on an RV and a boat that were close to the fire to keep them safe. They also set up a special system to get enough water to the fire.
More help came from the Carlisle Fire Company, Georgetown Fire Company, and Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company. Together, they used five hoses and worked hard for about three and a half hours to put out the fire.
A big thank you went to Macklin Demolition from Lincoln City, Delaware. They brought a big machine to help open up the barn so the firefighters could get the fire out completely.
The Ellendale Fire Company is really thankful for everyone's help. They say no one was hurt, and they're still trying to find out how the fire started.