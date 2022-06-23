LEWES, Del. - A Wednesday night fire damaged a mobile home in the Angola Beach Estates community and a firefighter on scene was sent to a local hospital.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says crews arrived on scene around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday to a well-involved single-wide mobile home on Talbot Drive.
Thankfully the fire company says the person who lived there was safely outside of the home.
Firefighters say the fire was contained to just that mobile home and under control within 20 minutes.
Captain Kent Swartz with RBVFC says 1 firefighter did suffer a minor medical emergency on scene and was taken to Beebe Medical Center.
Firefighters from Lewes and Indian River were also on scene.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating.