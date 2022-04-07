GEORGETOWN, Del. - It can take a village to raise a child and Thursday morning a village gathered for Pathways to Success in Georgetown to help the nonprofit raise money.
Members of the community gathered at Crossroads Community Church for the first ever Partner with Pathways Event and WRDE's Mallory Metzner was the emcee.
The nonprofit works with around 400 students at Cape, Milford, Seaford and Sussex Technical High Schools, helping them stay on their pathways to graduation and future careers. Founder and Executive Director Fayetta Blake says they spend $4,700 a year on each child.
This event was an opportunity for the community to partner with the nonprofit to raise those funds.
"Equity isn't just something that you give," Blake says. "It is something when you meet people where they are and that is at the heart of what Pathways does, so we believe that the community will surround that and continue to serve the needs of the students."
The nonprofit's next event is the 4th Annual "Pay it Forward Celebration" on July 23rd at the Clubhouse at Baywood in Millsboro. There will be baked goods, a raffle and live music.