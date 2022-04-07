Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.