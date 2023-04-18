LEWES, Del. - Registration is now open for the third annual May Day Basket competition in Lewes.
Lewes in Bloom is inviting homeowners and businesses with Lewes addresses to participate. Baskets must be made with fresh flowers and plants.
Judging takes place on May 1st. Those entered must place their basket on their doorstep or windowsill, or hang it on their door or door knob by 10 a.m. that day.
"I'm just grouping snapdragons and this is going to be a multicolored versus a monochromatic," says Lewes in Bloom member Pamela Rankin. "The best part about this is just having fun doing it. Again, go out in your backyard, cut a few flowers."
Lewes in Bloom is welcoming children to enter the competition. Rankin suggests they gather a bouquet and place it in a sand bucket or hang vines on a watering pail.
The deadline to enter is April 27th. Click here to register.
Judges will pick a First and Second place resident and a First and Second place business. The "Best Overall" basket will also be awarded. All children under 14 will receive a ribbon.